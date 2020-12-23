Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,230,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

