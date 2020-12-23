Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 11,500 Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 79.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 77.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 13.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura upgraded China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

NYSE:CHU opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. China Unicom has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

