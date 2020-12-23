Basswood Capital Management, L Acquires 1,526 Shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Stock

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 1,526 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $37,158.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BDGE opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $464.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BDGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDGE. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 13.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

