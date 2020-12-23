Colin McCavana Sells 538,462 Shares of Northern Minerals Limited (NTU.AX) (ASX:NTU) Stock

Northern Minerals Limited (NTU.AX) (ASX:NTU) insider Colin McCavana sold 538,462 shares of Northern Minerals Limited (NTU.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$19,923.09 ($14,230.78).

Colin McCavana also recently made the following trade(s):

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.22.

Northern Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of rare earth element mineral interests in Australia. The company explores for dysprosium and other heavy rare earths. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Browns Range project located to the south east of Halls Creek in northern Western Australia.

