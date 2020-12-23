Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Sells $27,155.61 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,922.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ABEO opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.77. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.