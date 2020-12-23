Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Buys 21 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $740.62 per share, with a total value of $15,553.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $724.50 per share, with a total value of $13,765.50.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $700.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 26 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $620.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,125.20.

On Monday, November 30th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $609.92 per share, with a total value of $11,588.48.

On Friday, November 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 23 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $589.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,547.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $623.19 per share, for a total transaction of $11,840.61.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 18 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $581.64 per share, with a total value of $10,469.52.

On Monday, November 16th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 18 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $579.99 per share, for a total transaction of $10,439.82.

On Friday, November 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 14 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $549.85 per share, with a total value of $7,697.90.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 19 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.25 per share, with a total value of $10,264.75.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock opened at $700.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $607.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.93. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a twelve month low of $295.05 and a twelve month high of $838.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPL. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 62.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.