Mike Scott Sells 4,245 Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) Stock

Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) (LON:CSP) insider Mike Scott sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total value of £17,744.10 ($23,182.78).

LON:CSP opened at GBX 439.15 ($5.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -540.75. Countryside Properties PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 248.80 ($3.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 544 ($7.11). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 419.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 352.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Countryside Properties PLC (CSP.L) from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 398.57 ($5.21).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in medium to large-scale housing regeneration schemes delivering private and affordable homes in partnership with public sector landowners and operates primarily in and around London, the Midlands, the North West of England, and Yorkshire.

