Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post sales of $18.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.90 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $17.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $73.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.80 million to $76.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $71.70 million, with estimates ranging from $70.30 million to $73.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 115,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $186.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

