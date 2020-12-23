James W. Namkung Sells 2,193 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CAO James W. Namkung sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $247,809.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ICE opened at $113.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ICE. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

