AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,465 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTUS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 15.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the third quarter worth $248,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Natus Medical by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 38.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 472,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 130,239 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natus Medical stock opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $664.15 million, a PE ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Natus Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

