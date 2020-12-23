OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of OSI Systems worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 14.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 75.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

In other OSI Systems news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSIS stock opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

