Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,453 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 248,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $983,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 592,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,749,000 after buying an additional 147,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

WAL stock opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $59.98.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

WAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

