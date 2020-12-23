Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 19,277 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 64.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,277 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,557,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,326,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $157.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.32. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29. The company has a market cap of $92.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

