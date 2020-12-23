Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 116.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 874,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after acquiring an additional 471,188 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 34.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,506,000 after buying an additional 222,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,684,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 44.8% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $697,870.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,236,504.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $544,819.27. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 175,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,695.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,338. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

