AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of American Assets Trust worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 65,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Adam Wyll sold 8,500 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 311,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,556. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

