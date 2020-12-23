AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 236,166 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 236,166 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,648 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171,874 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,528,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 422,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,144,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.44.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.