Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 6,228.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,732 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Gladstone Land by 1,514.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $342.01 million, a P/E ratio of -118.24 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0449 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

