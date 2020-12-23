Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,209,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141,256 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,586,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,359,403,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,955,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,963,000 after buying an additional 112,849 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,936,000 after buying an additional 447,378 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,242,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,358,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CNI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $108.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $112.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

