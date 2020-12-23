JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 121,504 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.49% of Viemed Healthcare worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

VMD stock opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

