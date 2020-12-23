JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 109,775 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.62% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $117,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $139,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

