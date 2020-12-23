Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $162.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $142.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PTON. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $161.21 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $166.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.52. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion and a PE ratio of -113.53.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $455,157.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,054.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 745,906 shares of company stock valued at $88,922,927.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043,301 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after buying an additional 11,185,667 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after buying an additional 4,304,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after buying an additional 3,971,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

