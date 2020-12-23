JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 11,735 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 157,610 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Apollo Investment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,203,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 58,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AINV opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 43.98%. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AINV shares. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $160,350.00. Also, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

