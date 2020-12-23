Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 256.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,928 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Radiant Logistics worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.55.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08.

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 8,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $48,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,779.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Radiant Logistics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radiant Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Radiant Logistics Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

