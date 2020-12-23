Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $576,000 Holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 47,395 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtusa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Virtusa during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Virtusa by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTU. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Virtusa in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

VRTU opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $317.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

