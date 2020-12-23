Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in eHealth by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,222 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 93,243 shares during the period.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $71.96 on Wednesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.40 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.62.

In related news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

