ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 6.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 229,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 149.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 99,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 1,923.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,275,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,839 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 5.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $602.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.67 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

