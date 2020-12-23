ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 22,628 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,628 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $79,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

