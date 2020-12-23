ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $321.96 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $109.18 and a twelve month high of $346.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.43.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

