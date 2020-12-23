ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 1,817 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE:PHG opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.