Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock Position Decreased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,712 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 79,494 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 15.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at $468,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at $234,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.79. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $100.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.42. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.44.

In related news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 4,749 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $385,523.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,722.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,322,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.