Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,795 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Veritone were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Veritone by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.13. Veritone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 118.65% and a negative net margin of 106.21%. The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VERI. BidaskClub upgraded Veritone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

