ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,123 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $768.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

