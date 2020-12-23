State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,416 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.48% of United Insurance worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 161,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Insurance by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 199.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United Insurance by 375.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $222.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $199.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UIHC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

