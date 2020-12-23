Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) Financial Contrast

BCE (NYSE:BCE) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BCE and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 1 6 0 0 1.86 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCE currently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.66%. Given BCE’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.8% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BCE has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.85, indicating that its share price is 285% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 10.21% 16.12% 4.61% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BCE and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $18.06 billion 2.12 $2.40 billion $2.64 16.03 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $372.76 million N/A -$484.49 million N/A N/A

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Summary

BCE beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television; and local telephone, long distance, and other communications services and products. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers, and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services; and digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services. It owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 29 specialty and four Pay TV channels; three direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and websites. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited provides fixed-line telecommunication services in India. The company also provides GSM and CDMA based mobile services; and Internet, broadband, ISDN, and leased line services, as well as telecom consultancy and engineering services, project management services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc. In addition, it offers mobile, international long distance, and Internet services in Mauritius. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in New Delhi, India.

