Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediciNova during the first quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 288.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the third quarter worth $55,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the second quarter worth $91,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

MNOV opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. MediciNova, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

