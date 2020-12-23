Head to Head Survey: Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) vs. Panacos Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PANC)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and Panacos Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PANC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dyadic International and Panacos Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -539.34% -27.54% -26.33% Panacos Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

19.7% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 24.8% of Dyadic International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Panacos Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dyadic International and Panacos Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $1.68 million 93.24 -$8.31 million ($0.31) -18.39 Panacos Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Panacos Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dyadic International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dyadic International and Panacos Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Panacos Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dyadic International currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.98%. Given Dyadic International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Panacos Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Panacos Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 7.34, meaning that its stock price is 634% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dyadic International beats Panacos Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd., as well as with the Israel Institute for Biological Research; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; research collaboration with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; research and commercialization collaboration with Serum Institute of India Pvt.; and nonexclusive research collaboration with WuXi Biologics. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

Panacos Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Panacos Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of small-molecule oral drug which is designed to treat human immunodeficiency virus and other major human viral diseases. Its product candidate, bevirimat, which works by a novel mechanism of action called maturation inhibition. The company was founded by Graham Allaway in December 1992 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

