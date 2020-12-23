Head to Head Survey: Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) & Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Victory Capital and Noah’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital $612.37 million 2.54 $92.49 million $2.48 9.31 Noah $253.09 million 10.28 $119.10 million $2.41 17.62

Noah has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Victory Capital. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noah, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Capital and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital 20.18% 43.88% 14.00% Noah 33.83% 12.88% 10.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Victory Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Victory Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Victory Capital has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noah has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Victory Capital and Noah, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital 2 3 4 0 2.22 Noah 0 0 1 0 3.00

Victory Capital currently has a consensus price target of $20.84, suggesting a potential downside of 9.73%. Given Victory Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Noah.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. Its model features an operating platform that provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to its franchises and solutions platform. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service. It offers onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity, and insurance products; and value-added financial and related services, such as investor education, corporate registration and tax planning, trust, financial leasing, and philanthropy. The company also provides private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit, and other investments; and online wealth management, lending, and payment technology services. Noah Holdings Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

