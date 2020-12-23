Brokerages Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to post sales of $7.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $11.13 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $1.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $31.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.27 million to $34.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $39.71 million, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $54.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

ZYME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,672. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 543.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $56.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

