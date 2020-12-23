Amy M. Klimek Sells 3,500 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WWW opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.