Colin Moorhead Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Sihayo Gold Limited (SIH.AX) (ASX:SIH) Stock

Sihayo Gold Limited (SIH.AX) (ASX:SIH) insider Colin Moorhead bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).
The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.97.
About Sihayo Gold Limited (SIH.AX)
