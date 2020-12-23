Colin Moorhead Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Sihayo Gold Limited (SIH.AX) (ASX:SIH) Stock

Sihayo Gold Limited (SIH.AX) (ASX:SIH) insider Colin Moorhead bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.97.

Get Sihayo Gold Limited (SIH.AX) alerts:

About Sihayo Gold Limited (SIH.AX)

Sihayo Gold Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold resources primarily in Indonesia. Its primary project is the Sihayo Pungkut Gold project located in Mandailing Natal, North Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Oropa Limited and changed its name to Sihayo Gold Limited in December 2009.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sihayo Gold Limited (SIH.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sihayo Gold Limited (SIH.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.