Norman Michael Greenberg Sells 5,000 Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $83,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Norman Michael Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 3,175 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $48,704.50.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 4,500 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $67,950.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 500 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560.00.

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $596.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. Atreca, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Atreca by 63.0% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,901,000 after acquiring an additional 937,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atreca by 26.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,725,000 after acquiring an additional 558,749 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Atreca by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,202,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after acquiring an additional 468,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Atreca in the third quarter worth about $4,285,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Atreca in the third quarter worth about $1,673,000. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

