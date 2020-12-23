Morgan Stanley Has $10.84 Million Stock Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,378,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,243,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in New Gold were worth $10,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,211,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 440,883 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in New Gold by 8.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,504,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 610,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in New Gold by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,492,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 156,681 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 197.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,542 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in New Gold by 182.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGD. BidaskClub raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC raised New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.81.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter.

New Gold Inc is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

