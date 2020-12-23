Morgan Stanley Sells 86,242 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 406,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 86,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of Sanmina worth $11,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SANM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 98.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the second quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 103.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 33.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.