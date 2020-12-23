ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRGE. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 443.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 31,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 434.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $50.16.

