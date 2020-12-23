Morgan Stanley Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,456 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.03% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $11,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 157,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 32.7% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 95,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund by 13.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTR opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

