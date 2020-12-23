Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $11,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,454,000 after buying an additional 328,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,870,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 41.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,322,000 after buying an additional 1,156,913 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,865,000 after acquiring an additional 254,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

OC opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

