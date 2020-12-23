Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,009 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $11,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 37,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Bancorp news, Director David P. Feaster bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $37,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,700 shares of company stock worth $62,160. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.67. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $749.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $72.85 million for the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

