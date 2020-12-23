BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,182,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.75% of Five Star Senior Living worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FVE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Five Star Senior Living by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Five Star Senior Living by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46,675 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Five Star Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

FVE opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.01 million. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.