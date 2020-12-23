Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,121 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in BHP Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

BBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. CSFB raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:BBL opened at $52.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.38. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $54.41.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

