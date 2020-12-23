Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter.

GLTR stock opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.27. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $105.13.

